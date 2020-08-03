How to save yourself from paying penalty on non-maintenance of minimum balance

You can open a zero balance account by completing the know your customer (KYC) formalities, and the biggest advantage of such accounts is that there is no need to maintain a minimum balance. “Most banks offer a zero balance account where the MAB you need to maintain on both a monthly and a quarterly basis is zero. Most often, these are coupled with salary accounts. However, there are also stand-alone zero balance accounts that do not require you to maintain a minimum balance," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.