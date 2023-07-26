What steps should I take to avail a loan for my next business?1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:24 PM IST
If you are going for a loan amount higher than ₹5 crore for your business; then lenders, especially public sector banks, will want to see a business plan which is also known as a project report under the Project Loan Scheme.
I am a 49-year-old failed businessman. Hitherto, I have been in the construction business, and tried my hand at running a production house and a restaurant. But, I suffered losses in all these ventures. Now, I want to start afresh. I have land assets worth more than ₹100 crore. What should I do to get a loan for my new business project?
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×