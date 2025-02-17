A loan is generally needed for living a better life and meeting immediate requirements such as education, health, home purchases etc. Hence, if you are considering an HDFC Bank personal loan here's a comprehensive guide:
This is an unsecured loan. That is why you are not required to pledge any assets as collateral. Further, approval and clearance for this loan is based on your creditworthiness and income. HDFC Bank offers Xpress personal loans. This segment provides for loans up to ₹40 lakhs with flexible repayment options.
Interest rates under the HDFC Bank Xpress personal loan segment range from 10.85% to 24.00% (fixed rate). Processing fees can be up to ₹6,500 + GST. Further, stamp duty is charged as per applicable state laws. For complete details on an individual basis consider reaching out to the customer service team of the bank.
2. Select your occupation.
3. Verify yourself using your mobile number and DOB/PAN.
4. Provide personal details.
5. Verify income.
6. Check the loan offer.
7. Complete Aadhaar-based KYC.
Missing an EMI on HDFC Bank Xpress Personal loan leads to payment return charges, delayed installment fees, and a potential negative impact on your credit score. That is why it is important to manage EMI repayment effectively.
Therefore, this information should help you make an informed decision. Remember to review all terms and conditions carefully before applying. Further, raising a loan comes with its own set of risks that is why due care and diligence is always necessary before applying.
