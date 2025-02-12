Credit cards are a convenient way to make transactions online without spending cash immediately from the bank. With credit cards, the card issuer makes the payment on your behalf and you do not have to worry about the repayment until the next due date. If you are planning to make an online purchase on Flipkart and want to pay through your credit card, adding your card is quick and easy.

Steps to add credit card in Flipkart Go to Flipkart’s official website, and sign in.

You choose the item you want to purchase.

Initiate the checkout process.

Provide your delivery details.

Select the payment method as Credit/Debit/ATM Card.

Enter card number, expiry date, and CVV.

Click on the option to save your card for future use.

And then finalise the transaction by verifying with OTP.

Important factors to note while making payments on Flipkart Accepted cards: Flipkart accepts VISA, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay, American Express, Diner’s Club and Discover credit/debit cards.

International cards: VISA, MasterCard, Maestro, and American Express cards issued in India and select countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and several European nations, are accepted (excluding eGV payments/top-ups).

Payment methods: Flipkart accepts Internet Banking (44 banks), Cash on Delivery, EMI, E-Gift Vouchers, Flipkart Pay Later, UPI, Wallet, and Paytm Postpaid.

Fraud prevention measures: Transactions are monitored for suspicious activity, and potentially fraudulent ones are flagged for manual verification.

Identity verification: You will have to provide ID proof to confirm the transaction before processing in some rare cases.

Steps to remove credit card from Flipkart If you do not wish to keep your card details saved due to any reason, you can delete your card at any given time in just three quick steps:

Go to the ‘Account’ section and click ‘My Profile’.

Under the ‘Payments’ section, go to ‘Saved Cards’.

To delete card, click on the card that you want to remove and click ‘Delete Card’.

In conclusion, you must make sure that you avoid using your card unnecessarily as credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending which can in fact increase your financial burden. You must use your credit card only when necessary so that you can avoid a hefty bill which you may not be able to repay. Even a single missed payment can damage your credit score, hence, make sure that you always stay ahead of your due dates in order to maintain a healthy credit profile.