How to select the right fixed income scheme

There have been many periods of reducing interest rates where bond portfolios have generated double-digit returns, year after year, much higher than what the portfolio yields would have initially suggested. To take an extreme example, we assume you invested in an income fund with a portfolio yield of 8%, and duration of 10 years. If interest rates came down by 2% over the next year, the annual returns for you would be closer to 28% per annum, rather than the 8% portfolio yield. Your income fund benefited from the price appreciation of bonds, over and above the interest income of the portfolio. Hence, choosing a fund based on portfolio yield alone could prove to be a costly mistake.