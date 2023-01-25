How to select the right PMS fund for a horizon of 3-4 years?

The first issue to tackle would be to see if it is a wise choice to invest ‘bulk of’ your savings in PMS funds. A better approach would be to consider PMS as one part of your overall portfolio, and depending on the type of PMS product chosen, give it appropriate risk weighting. For example, you decide to have 80:20 equity to debt allocation in your portfolio, and in the 80% for equity, you choose to have 40% in large-caps and the remaining in mid and small caps. From this, you can choose which part would go to a passive mutual fund, which to an active mutual fund, and which to a PMS fund. In general, the more active the requirement is for a portfolio, the more suited a PMS fund would be. So, for example, you can invest the whole or part of the 40% mid and small cap allocation in a PMS fund (provided it meets the ₹50 lakh threshold).