How to set up auto pay for your credit card bill? Online and offline methods explained

The task of managing credit card payments proves challenging because multiple due dates exist. Both your credit score will suffer from late payment along with substantial late fees. Enabling auto-pay provides a simple solution that ensures your payments reach on time thus delivering comfort alongside automated payment functions. This article explains credit card payment automation for decision-making by demonstrating the process while highlighting benefits along with potential drawbacks.

Get your Credit Card right now! Lifetime free Credit Card No credit score required Apply Now

Also Read | Know your rights: How to protect yourself against credit card fraud

What is credit card auto payment? The auto-pay system for credit cards lets your connected bank account execute monthly debits for your charges. After enabling auto-pay the system extracts payments on the set due date to the configured drawing amount such as the full payment total or the minimum required or a designated amount.

Benefits of automating credit card payment The automated approach provides an easy way to eliminate monthly manual transactions and ensure timely payments. The implementation of auto-pay solves this issue because the system executes payments at the right time each month.

Automated payments help maintain your credit profile condition because they establish payment consistency.

The automated payment method makes financial management easier because it removes the requirement to remember or log into multiple accounts for payments. Drawbacks of setting up auto pay for credit card Automated payment systems allow users to stop checking their bills regularly because their funds are automatically withdrawn so they risk missing inaccurate or fraudulent charges.

Insufficient account balance causes your bank to charge fees through overdrafts and could result in failed payments to occur at the payment due date.

Service fees for auto-pay exist only in the banking systems of select institutions although most banks provide the feature free of charge.

Ways to set up auto-pay for your credit card bill 1. Offline method Obtain an auto-debit form named NACH mandate at any bank branch through which you maintain your account.

Fill in your credit card details together with your chosen payment option that can be a complete balance payment or minimum due or specific amount.

The completed form needs to reach your bank office along with your cancelled check.

Your selected bank will remove payment from your account to cover your processed credit card bill monthly. 2. Online method Access the net banking portal maintained by your bank through their website then proceed to log in.

Access the "auto-pay" area which is located inside "bill payment".

After picking your credit card you need to choose either full balance payment or minimum due payment or payment of a fixed amount.

Your payments will be computerized and deducted from your bank starting from the following billing cycle after you confirm the request.

Also Read | HDFC Bank Credit Card: How to turn reward points into free stays at top hotels

In conclusion, to simplify monthly payments and avoid fees and protect your credit score you should establish auto-payment for your credit card. Monitor your account balance regularly because it prevents both overdraft fees and lets you detect any billing issues.