Credit cards have become a popular choice for people who want to save on their expenses and make smart transactions. With rewards points and cashbacks you can enjoy exclusive deals and offers that align perfectly with your lifestyle. If you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can set your card PIN in four simple and quick steps.
A credit card PIN (Personal Identification Number) is a unique four-digit code used to verify and authorise transactions. You need your PIN for both transactions that involve POS payments at stores and cash withdrawals from automated teller machines (ATMs). Your PIN enables security by protecting you from unapproved transactions.
Your credit card PIN exists as a personal secret that no one else knows. To maintain security, it is essential to keep your PIN confidential and update it regularly.
In conclusion, your credit card PIN is extremely important for offline transactions and you need to make sure that you keep it secured and never share it with anyone. You must also note that HDFC Bank will never call or text you and ask you to share an OTP or your credit card details. Hence, be alert of such scams so that you can use your credit card smoothly.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
