Credit cards have become a popular choice for people who want to save on their expenses and make smart transactions. With rewards points and cashbacks you can enjoy exclusive deals and offers that align perfectly with your lifestyle. If you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can set your card PIN in four simple and quick steps.

Understanding credit card PIN A credit card PIN (Personal Identification Number) is a unique four-digit code used to verify and authorise transactions. You need your PIN for both transactions that involve POS payments at stores and cash withdrawals from automated teller machines (ATMs). Your PIN enables security by protecting you from unapproved transactions.

Your credit card PIN exists as a personal secret that no one else knows. To maintain security, it is essential to keep your PIN confidential and update it regularly.

Steps to set HDFC Bank credit card PIN Through MyCards: Visit https://mycards.hdfcbank.com and log in.

Enter your credit card's last four digits to complete the registration process.

Choose the ‘Set PIN’ option from the menu.

Type your desired four-digit PIN.

Re-enter the PIN and confirm the card expiry date then press “confirm” to complete the process.

Through IVR: You can reach the IVR toll-free at 1860 266 0333 using your registered mobile number.

Enter the last four digits of your credit card, followed by the hash (#) key.

Initiate the PIN generation process by pressing 1 on your phone.

When prompted, press 1 to request a One-Time Password (OTP), which will be sent to your registered mobile number via SMS.

Enter the 6-digit OTP which you received.

Upon verification of your OTP, the IVR system will ask you to create a 4-digit PIN. After entering your PIN selection use the hash key to continue. Through NetBanking: Login to NetBanking with your User ID followed by your IPIN (password).

Click the "Cards" tab that appears at the top of the page.

Choose "Instant PIN Generation" from the "Request" section on the left menu.

Choose your credit card number from the dropdown list and create a 4-digit PIN.

After verifying your PIN, select "Continue" to confirm your PIN setup. Through ATM: Call the IVR to receive an OTP (One-Time Password) on your registered mobile number for PIN setup.

Insert your credit card into an HDFC Bank ATM and select your preferred language on the screen.

Choose the "Create new ATM PIN using OTP" option.

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Provide your registered mobile number when prompted.

Set a 4-digit PIN of your choice to complete the process.

In conclusion, your credit card PIN is extremely important for offline transactions and you need to make sure that you keep it secured and never share it with anyone. You must also note that HDFC Bank will never call or text you and ask you to share an OTP or your credit card details. Hence, be alert of such scams so that you can use your credit card smoothly.