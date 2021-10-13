How to setup UPI autopay for your recurring payments

With UPI AUTOPAY, customers can enable recurring e-mandate using any UPI application for recurring payments such as mobile bills, electricity bills, EMI payments, entertainment/OTT subscriptions, insurance, mutual funds, and loan payments, paying for transit/metro payments among others of up to ₹5,000. If the amount exceeds ₹5,000, customers have to execute every mandate with UPI PIN.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}