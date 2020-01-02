Sainath Gurav, 39, who works with an international investment bank, has a conservative approach and likes to invest in physical assets such as real estate. More than 80% of his investments are parked in real estate and the rest in fixed deposits (FDs). However, the downturn in real estate and falling interest rates have forced him to rethink his strategy.

Though the family has double income—his wife Sweta, 35, works in a software company—the couple may have to compromise on some of their goals such as international travel every year.

The Mumbai-based couple has two school-going children, a seven-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. “The education expenses are going up but our incomes are not rising at the same pace," said Gurav. The increments have been poor for him and his wife for the past three-four years.

The rental income from his second home is also much lower than the EMI he is paying for the house in which he lives. “I was planning to pay off the home loan (he took in 2015) early using my annual increments and become debt free. But I may have to rethink that," said Gurav.

Gurav bought his first property around 2003. During the real estate boom in 2000-2010, he earned good returns by selling it. But then he invested in a property again with the intention of selling it off to fund his children’s higher education. He took a small exposure to equities around 2008, but exited without making any significant gains as a global crisis hit the markets. Gurav is now reconsidering equities and is planning to hire a financial adviser for help.

The basic problem in Gurav’s portfolio is lack of diversification. “He is in a tricky situation because his portfolio is concentrated towards a single asset class that is real estate, which is illiquid and not yielding good returns," said Tarun Birani, founder and CEO, TBNG Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Birani believes that Gurav has time in his hand as he plans to retire at the age of 55, but he would need to rejig his portfolio. “He should exit real estate investments and take exposure to financial assets after consulting a planner who can help him decide his asset allocation based on his risk appetite," said Birani.

Every asset class goes through a cycle and may not do well all the time. Therefore, one should diversify across assets, including equities. Also, real estate is not a great investment due to its illiquid nature; and the returns from it may not be great in the future