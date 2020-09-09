How to smartly use your credit card? An expert advises

Number of customers preferring to buy high-value products through instalments stood at an "all-time high" during the coronavirus pandemic, the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank said on Tuesday.

"Credit card EMIs are at an all-time high. So, customers are choosing to do larger spend by breaking them up into simple EMIs. That is helping the consumption," said Angshuman Chatterjee, head (consumer credit cards and digital acquisitions) at HDFC Bank said in a video message for bank employees.

Here are safe banking tips for credit card users by Angshuman Chatterjee:

When you have a credit card is that you do not share your credit card number with anybody, do not share the OTP – not even with the Bank. That is private and only relevant for the specific transaction.

Do not go and give out your credit card information in every link possible. Have some prudence, not every site is going to help you. You should be careful about the spam emails that ask for donations saying someone is sick, or calls asking you to share the last 4 digits of your credit card number to get a new credit card - you have to say no.

A credit card gives you close to 50 days to pay your bills otherwise a charge is levied. The request is try and pay your bill within 50 days so that there are no charges and it continues to be the most convenient thing in your pocket.

If by chance you have been duped as a customer and you have informed the Bank, that is where the Bank completely takes care of the transaction. It will not charge you for a fraudulent transaction, that will be absorbed by the Bank and the process thereof.

Ensure that your OTP is never revealed and ensure that your card is always in your wallet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated