How to smartly use your credit card? An expert advises

How to smartly use your credit card? An expert advises2 min read . 11:44 AM IST
- Do not go and give out your credit card information in every link possible
- When you have a credit card is that you do not share your credit card number with anybody
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Number of customers preferring to buy high-value products through instalments stood at an "all-time high" during the coronavirus pandemic, the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank said on Tuesday.
Number of customers preferring to buy high-value products through instalments stood at an "all-time high" during the coronavirus pandemic, the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank said on Tuesday.
"Credit card EMIs are at an all-time high. So, customers are choosing to do larger spend by breaking them up into simple EMIs. That is helping the consumption," said Angshuman Chatterjee, head (consumer credit cards and digital acquisitions) at HDFC Bank said in a video message for bank employees.
"Credit card EMIs are at an all-time high. So, customers are choosing to do larger spend by breaking them up into simple EMIs. That is helping the consumption," said Angshuman Chatterjee, head (consumer credit cards and digital acquisitions) at HDFC Bank said in a video message for bank employees.
Here are safe banking tips for credit card users by Angshuman Chatterjee:
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated