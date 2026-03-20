How to split ₹50,000 monthly income: 5 smart budgeting rules to manage expenses and build wealth

A ₹ 50,000 monthly income can work effectively for you if you plan and follow a clear structure. The focus should not just be on dividing your salary; it should, in fact, be on aligning it well with your long-term economic objectives. Whether it is saving more, investing in different asset classes, reducing expenses or building long-term wealth.

This way, you can make the most of your salary and also grow in life. Keeping this simple objective in mind, here are smart strategies to split monthly budgets efficiently.

Here are 5 smartest ways to split monthly budgets I. The 50-30-20 rule

Under this rule, you aim to allocate 50% of your income to essentials, 30% to lifestyle spending and 20% to savings. This is a commonly practised rule that is simple, balanced, and works well if your expenses are predictable.

Furthermore, out of the 50% bucket, you can also cater to pending personal loan EMIs, home loan EMIs, credit card bills or any other form of debt repayments. This way, debt repayment is given priority as it is categorised as ‘essential’ and given preference over leisurely expenses.

II. The 60-20-20 rule This is yet another widely practised approach towards splitting your monthly income budgeting. In this, you can allocate 60% of your monthly income to fixed expenses such as rent, electricity bills, and subscription charges.

The remaining 20% can be saved and invested in different asset classes, such as mutual funds, stocks, and gold, for growth. Finally, the remaining 20% can be utilised for your wants and aspirations. Such an approach goes well if housing expenses take up a larger chunk of your monthly income.

III. The 70-20-10 rule



In case you want higher savings discipline than the 50-30-20 rule, you can look towards the 70-20-10 rule. Under this rule, 70% of your monthly income goes toward living expenses, such as food, rent, bills, and lifestyle costs.

Further, 20% of the income is allocated towards emergency funds, SIPs and stocks. Finally, the remaining 10% is dedicated to purchasing insurance, repaying debt, and making donations.

IV. Zero-based budgeting In zero-based budgeting, accountability of each and every rupee is key. Every single penny in this case is assigned a job. The allocation of funds is not fixed, unlike the 50-30-20 or 70-20-10 rules.

The distribution of monthly income is handled fluidly. Expenses, savings, and investments are given significance based on the current economic situation. For example, even with the same salary, the level of debt an individual might be handling can differ.

All such factors are taken into consideration, and funds are divided so that nothing is left untracked. This method hence focuses on controlling overspending, managing debt and optimising cash flows.

V. The 80-20 rule This is yet another unique rule that is practised by financial planners. Under this, the first focus is on savings after earning. This way, you will first save or invest 20% of your monthly income in growth-oriented asset classes such as equities, gold, and bonds, and utilise the remaining 80% for all other expenses. If you want a low-maintenance budgeting system, this can be a simple yet effective option.

Also Read | Buffett’s 6 investing lessons from 60 years at Berkshire Hathaway

In conclusion, the best strategy for splitting your salary and setting your monthly budget depends on your lifestyle, current debt obligations, and long-term financial priorities. To plan sensibly, you should carefully review your budget and make adjustments as needed.

Finally, before making any key budgeting decisions or following any given plan, it is prudent to sit down with a certified financial advisor and have a fair discussion about your current financial health and long-term priorities, to ensure that the plan you deploy genuinely helps you protect your financial integrity and create meaningful wealth in the long run.

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