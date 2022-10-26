How to spot a fraud mis-selling insurance4 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 10:49 PM IST
- While customers could be at fault, it doesn’t absolve insurers of their failure to detect it
In 2017, Swapan Kumar Burman, a resident of Tamluk in West Bengal, got a phone call from an insurance agent. The message was simple: he was eligible for a bonus that had accumulated on his life insurance policy. Burman’s 2014 policy had lapsed after he failed to pay some premiums but the agent said he could claim the bonus on payment of a lump sum amount to revive the policy. And Burman did what was asked of him. But that was just the beginning of his problems.