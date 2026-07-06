How to spot fake websites: PIB Fact Check lists 5 warning signs to watch for

As online fraud continues to rise, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit has shared a checklist to help users identify fake websites and avoid cyber scams.

The post on X, carrying the message “Don't fall for online traps!” highlights a few simple checks that can help users distinguish genuine websites from fraudulent ones.

The post aims to help users safeguard sensitive information, including passwords, banking details and personal data, from online scams.

Checklist to spot fake websites “Before clicking, make sure the website is real. Spotting a fake site is easier than you think!” PIB Fact Check mentioned in its post on X, while sharing the following checks that users should keep in mind before visiting or sharing information on any website.

Check the website URL carefully According to the post, users should first check the website address (URL) before entering personal information or carrying out any online transaction.

Ensure the website begins with “https://” instead of just “http”

Watch for misspelt domain names, as fraudsters often create fake websites using slight spelling variations of popular brands or government portals. Look for the padlock icon The post also asks users to “look for the padlock icon” displayed next to the website address in the browser.

A padlock generally indicates that the connection between the user and the website is encrypted. If there is no padlock, users should avoid entering passwords, banking details, or any personal information.

Beware of excessive pop-ups and clickbait Another common characteristic of fake websites is excessive advertising and pop-up windows.

It warns that fraudulent websites often:

Flood users with advertisements

Display misleading clickbait offers PIB Fact Check advises users to close the website immediately if it appears unusually spammy or repeatedly generates unwanted pop-ups.

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Verify the contact and about pages Before trusting any unfamiliar website, users should also review its contact and about us pages.

Legitimate websites generally provide:

Working contact details

Official email addresses

Company or organisation's registered address The absence of contact information can be treated as a red flag.

Be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true PIB Fact Check also cautions users to “don't trust too good to be true offers.” It further cautions users against websites promoting unrealistic offers, such as:

Free laptops

Government jobs available with a single click PIB asked users to remain alert and avoid falling for flashy promotional claims.