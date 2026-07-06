How to spot fake websites: PIB Fact Check lists 5 warning signs to watch for

As online fraud continues to rise, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit has shared a checklist to help users identify fake websites and avoid cyber scams.
The post on X, carrying the message “Don't fall for online traps!” highlights a few simple checks that can help users distinguish genuine websites from fraudulent ones.
The post aims to help users safeguard sensitive information, including passwords, banking details and personal data, from online scams.
“Before clicking, make sure the website is real. Spotting a fake site is easier than you think!” PIB Fact Check mentioned in its post on X, while sharing the following checks that users should keep in mind before visiting or sharing information on any website.
According to the post, users should first check the website address (URL) before entering personal information or carrying out any online transaction.
The post also asks users to “look for the padlock icon” displayed next to the website address in the browser.
A padlock generally indicates that the connection between the user and the website is encrypted. If there is no padlock, users should avoid entering passwords, banking details, or any personal information.
Another common characteristic of fake websites is excessive advertising and pop-up windows.
It warns that fraudulent websites often:
PIB Fact Check advises users to close the website immediately if it appears unusually spammy or repeatedly generates unwanted pop-ups.
Before trusting any unfamiliar website, users should also review its contact and about us pages.
Legitimate websites generally provide:
The absence of contact information can be treated as a red flag.
PIB Fact Check also cautions users to “don't trust too good to be true offers.” It further cautions users against websites promoting unrealistic offers, such as:
PIB asked users to remain alert and avoid falling for flashy promotional claims.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. The views and checklist shared are those of PIB Fact Check and do not represent the views of Mint.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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