How to spot personal loan scams and protect your money with these 5 essential safety tips

In today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, where everything happens in an instant, personal loans have also turned into prudent and hassle-free solutions for managing unexpected expenses and achieving short-term economic objectives.

Still, what must not be overlooked is that the growing demand for quick credit has also created opportunities for fraudsters to select and target unsuspecting borrowers. That is why it is critical for anyone aspiring to secure a personal loan to know how to identify warning signs and secure funds safely from credible financial institutions, and protect their peace of mind and financial well-being.

What is a personal loan scam? A personal loan scam is a fraudulent scheme in which fraudsters trick innocent victims by posing as legitimate individuals from trustworthy lending institutions to deceive borrowers into sharing confidential information that can result in serious financial losses.

In such scams, fraudsters often promise seamless and instant approvals, guaranteed loans, or unusually lucrative interest rates and terms to gain trust. The primary objective of initiating contact with a selected victim in such scams is to steal information, collect upfront fees, or access banking details without providing any actual personal loan or associate services.

Why is it important to avoid personal loan scams? It is important to navigate such scams safely because falling into traps and personal loan scams can result in serious financial losses, damage to an individual's credit profile and credit score, identity theft, and long-term economic and psychological stress. In extreme cases, there may also be legal consequences.

That is why, as a sensible borrower, you must stay informed, updated and well-read about recent developments, ways of scams, tricks and methods deployed by scamsters to con innocent people.

Staying updated on such information can help you make safer borrowing decisions and protect your personal information and borrowing integrity safe from exploitation. Keep these fundamental concepts in mind, here are several effective ways to spot and avoid personal loan scams.

5 Easy steps to protect yourself from personal loan scams

I. Verify the lender's credentials When you are looking for a new personal loan, be clear that the lender generally knows that you are in urgent need of money. This should not turn into a disadvantage for you. Before proceeding with a new loan, always check whether the lender is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and has a legitimate online presence or not. Verification of lender credentials, past history, origins, etc., is the first step.

II. Avoid upfront fee demands If you approach any reputable lender, such as a prominent bank in India, an NBFC, or an HFC, they will never ask you for a very hefty processing fee upfront. They will also not create any urgency for you to borrow. If you notice any such behaviour from a relatively lesser-known lender, stay alert; it could be a scam.

III. Watch for unrealistic promises Guaranteed approval regardless of credit history, current credit score, recent defaults is a major red flag. Be clear, no lender will ever do any individual favour to you. For any legitimate lender or their customer support executives, you are just a customer. That is why you should be cautious about unrealistic and unreasonable promises. If you find any such promises being made, stay clear of them.

IV. Protect personal information When you submit a new personal loan application, you need to provide your basic details for the application to be processed. Still, what you should know clearly is that no bank will ask you for OTPs, CVVs, MPINs or ATM PINs, etc. Never share sensitive details under any pressure. Follow routine procedures through official websites of prominent lenders, keep things simple and scam-free.

V. Read reviews and borrower feedback You should definitely conduct deep and intense research on a lender. Before you submit your details for a personal loan, understand how past customers have felt about taking a loan from this lender. Has their experience been good? Will they borrow from the lender again? How many have borrowed from this lender in the last 1, 5 and 10 years? Such questions should be investigated by you. Try to reach the core of the issue, and don’t trust any person; go for facts. Check customer experiences, ratings, lender performance, NPAs, etc., to identify complaints or suspicious practices.

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Therefore, personal loans can be valuable financial tools when they are availed from legitimate platforms and sources and are used sensibly. By staying focused and vigilant, this can be turned into a fairly routine task.