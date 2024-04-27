How to stay protected from pig butchering financial scams? Here are 7 key steps
Pig butchering, a form of smishing, is on the rise in India's cyber fraud landscape. Scammers build trust through social media, offering fake job roles and investments to drain victims' finances. Here's how to avoid them
With ongoing digitalisation, almost everything is just a few clicks away but there has been a rise in cyber fraud too. India registered around 1.13 million fraud cases in 2023, and pig butchering is a new scam practice that is becoming more frequent.
