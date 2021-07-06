How to stop being overconfident with your money

Doubt extreme views and exaggerated returns: For example, when the return-on-equity of Indian companies varies from 10% to 20% across cycles, and you are promised 20-25% returns on the basis of just the past three years, be sceptical. When interest rates average 8% in India, and you expect to earn 10% in bond funds just because last year it was 12%, raise doubts. Wise, good advisers and money managers will never be overconfident. They are more often in doubt, constantly thinking about what can go wrong as much as what will work out fine. They will always have answers in a range with probabilities of various good and bad returns. They will prepare you for some pain, rather than pull you to invest on the basis of guaranteed results.

