How to strategically invest for your long-term financial goals
Everyone who earns and saves should have a financial and investment plan. The key is to have a structure for your financial goals and invest based on these goals.
I am 34 years old, married and have a three-year-old daughter. I work in the IT sector and plan to buy a new home in five years for which I will need ₹20 lakh. At present, my wife and I save nearly ₹60,000 per month. We have close to ₹20 lakh in bank fixed deposits (FDs) and ₹4 lakh in our employee provident fund (EPF). What steps should I take to have a proper financial plan in place?
—Name withheld on request
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message