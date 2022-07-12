I am 45 years old working with a private firm and I am planning on availing a home loan. Keeping in view the impact of new loans on other critical financial goals (children’s education and my retirement), I want to keep my monthly repayments at the lowest level possible. Please guide me with the best option available to structure my loan.

-Name withheld on request

Home purchase is one of the critical decisions of one’s life. It is good to know that you want to take it with a sharp perspective on other financial priorities. With regard to your understanding of personal finance, you seem to be ticking all the right boxes.

Coming back to the query in hand, since you have not mentioned the amount of home loan you are seeking, I would be highlighting a few pointers keeping some assumptions in mind (assumptions are duly explained).

1. Ask for a maximum LTV*(loan-to-value of the property). This will help you in reducing your upfront margin money and will enable saving necessary cash.

a) 90% for loan amount up to 30 lakhs

b) 80% for loan amount between 31 lakhs and 75 lakhs

c) 75% for loan amount above 75 lakhs

No matter the bracket you fall, you will end up saving money by maxing out on your LTVs which you can use for other financial goals.

2. Ask for maximum tenure to keep the monthly outlay at the lowest level possible. There are three types of products available in the market which are based on the age of retirement.

a) Till 60 years - this will enable a tenure of 15 years.

b) Beyond retirement age with the addition of another younger financial applicant.

c) Beyond 60 years and up to 70 years of age (enabler for 25 years’ tenure) with additional risk mitigation taken by the lender.

I assume Option 1 of 15 years’ tenure will be a hinderance for you to achieve your other financial goals. Further, Option 2 is not applicable to you since you have mentioned children’s education as one of the goals.

In option 3, since the lender would be taking extra risk of giving additional tenure of 10 years to a non-pensioner (working with a private firm), the bank would like to mitigate its risk. One such product available in the market is the Mortgage Guarantee product (you must reach out to your lender to check if the Mortgage Guarantee product is available). This acts as an enabler for home ownership by guarding the lender’s interest. The customer can pay a nominal fee to avail benefits under this product in the form of higher eligibility and maximum tenure. In the event of default, the Mortgage Guarantee safeguards the interest of the lender through cash flow support, which is a win-win solution for all.

(Anuj Sharma is Chief Operating Officer at India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation)