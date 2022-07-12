How to structure your home loan

In option 3, since the lender would be taking extra risk of giving additional tenure of 10 years to a non-pensioner (working with a private firm), the bank would like to mitigate its risk. One such product available in the market is the Mortgage Guarantee product (you must reach out to your lender to check if the Mortgage Guarantee product is available). This acts as an enabler for home ownership by guarding the lender’s interest. The customer can pay a nominal fee to avail benefits under this product in the form of higher eligibility and maximum tenure. In the event of default, the Mortgage Guarantee safeguards the interest of the lender through cash flow support, which is a win-win solution for all.