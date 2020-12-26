How to submit and verify your ITR

The days of long queues for filing your Income Tax Returns (ITR) in income tax office has become a thing of bygone era. With increased use of technology, Income tax department has gradually moved to online filing of returns and documents. Now filing of income tax returns through electronic medium has become mandatory for almost all the tax payers except for tax payers who are over 80 years of age. Likewise, the Income Tax Department has done away with the process where earlier tax payers had to send the signed copy of the acknowledgement to the CPC after filing the ITR electronically. With linking of Aadhaar with PAN, majority of the ITR filed are electronically verified through One Time Password (OTP) generated through the Aadhaar. In this article I will discuss various modes of filing ITR and how one can verify the ITR filed.

Various modes of ITR filing

Two modes of submitting your ITR are prescribed by the law. First is to submit the ITR electronically and the other is to do it by submitting hard copy of ITR as paper return.

The electronic return can be submitted anytime from anywhere in the world at your convenience before the deadline. In contrast, paper return can only be submitted to the offices of income tax department during their office hours on working days. The paper return is required to be signed physically for the purpose of authentication and verification. While filing the paper return you are not allowed to attach any document in support of your various claims. You get a proof of submitting the paper return in the form of stamp with date on the paper copy of the acknowledgement.

Almost all of us are required to file our ITR electronically. It is only the individual who is over 80 years of age and is either submitting ITR 1 or ITR 4 has an option to submit the paper return. Those individual residents who are over 80 years and satisfy certain conditions can file paper return. For example one who has taxable income over 50 lakh or is carrying on business or profession and is required to get his books of accounts audited or is carrying on a business which is not covered under presumptive taxation can not avail the facility to file paper return.

Likewise in case the tax payer has any source of income outside India or is a non resident or a resident owning assets outside India also cannot file paper return even if the tax payer is over 80 years of age.

Non resident as well as those who have investments in non listed shares or having directorship in any company cannot use the paper return. Those who have capital gains or have more than one house property also can not avail the facility to file paper return.

Various modes of verification of the ITR

Like the paper return which is required to be signed for the purpose of verification, the electronically filed ITR filed is also required to be verified by you. The electronically filed ITR can be verified through various means. In case you have a digital signature, you can use your digital signature to verify it. Alternatively you can also verify it by generating OTP through your bank account with net banking facility or your demat account. Alternatively you can verify ITR using your Aadhaar number. You can also verify it by sending the signed copy of ITR V to the Central Processing Centre situated at Bengluru.

All the taxpayer whose books of accounts are required to be audited either under the income tax laws or under any other law are required to digitally sign their ITR and the options of verifying their ITR through OTP or sending it to CPC are not available to such tax payers. All the companies also have to verify their ITR by signing with a digital signature.

(The writer is a tax and investments expert and can be reached at jainbalwant@gmail.com. Views expressed are his own.)

