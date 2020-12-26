How to submit and verify your ITR

The days of long queues for filing your Income Tax Returns (ITR) in income tax office has become a thing of bygone era. With increased use of technology, Income tax department has gradually moved to online filing of returns and documents. Now filing of income tax returns through electronic medium has become mandatory for almost all the tax payers except for tax payers who are over 80 years of age. Likewise, the Income Tax Department has done away with the process where earlier tax payers had to send the signed copy of the acknowledgement to the CPC after filing the ITR electronically. With linking of Aadhaar with PAN, majority of the ITR filed are electronically verified through One Time Password (OTP) generated through the Aadhaar. In this article I will discuss various modes of filing ITR and how one can verify the ITR filed.