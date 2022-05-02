How to survive in a bear market

“Every time there is a big fall, the media has a field day. Television screens are filled with red tickers and anchors get agitated and announce the end of the world and headlines scream that billions of dollars of market capitalization have been wiped out in a single day. The market corrects once a day but a flurry of headlines, tweets, and WhatsApp messages among multiple communities makes it feels like 10 cuts would’ve happened consecutively. Chances, though, are that if you pick one of these days and ask anyone to recount the details even a year down the line, they wouldn’t be able to do so. In the graph of market ups and downs, such days are just data points that fade with perspective," writes Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC), in her book Limitless that was released recently.

