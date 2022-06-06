How to switch from regular to direct MFs with tax efficiency
2 min read.07:41 PM ISTHarshad Chetanwala
The switching of mutual funds from regular to direct plan will be considered as redemption from one scheme and fresh investment in the other, even if you switch within the same fund
I have invested in mutual fund (MF) schemes of ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, SBI MF, Kotak MF, among others. I have invested in the regular plan of all funds. I have around Rs. 85 lakh worth of MF investments. I am currently retired and receive an interest income of Rs. 2-3 lakhs.
Can you please suggest various ways in which I can switch my funds from regular to direct plan and minimize my tax liability?
The switching of mutual funds from regular to direct plan will be considered as redemption from one scheme and fresh investment in the other, even if you switch within the same fund. This transaction of yours will attract capital gains tax. You must evaluate the capital gains before initiating the switch as at present you have close to Rs.85 lakh in your mutual fund portfolio and these would have been invested across different period.
Depending on the holding period, the capital gains for these investments would differ. The gains on investments done before 31 January 2018 are exempt from tax. Hence, you may let these investments continue in the regular plan as reinvesting them at present will make gains from the new investment taxable whenever you redeem them in future.
For other investments, you can consider switching over a period instead of doing all the switches in one go. Long-term capital gains of Rs.100,000 in equity mutual funds are tax-free every year, you can also take advantage of this clause to switch in a staggered manner. As your interest income is around Rs.2–3 Lakhs, you can also claim a deduction under section 80TTB where the interest income of Rs.50,000 is tax-free. This will help you to increase your switch amount as well.
You can also use the limit of Rs.150,000 u/s 80C by reinvesting the redeemed funds in direct plans of good ELSS (equity linked savings scheme) which are just like equity diversified funds. This can save tax on the gains of Rs.1,50,000 and at the same time help you reinvest in direct plans as well.
I would suggest you evaluate the pros and cons of switching from a regular plan to a direct plan from all perspectives as the reinvested money in direct funds will also be liable to capital gains whenever you redeem. The capital gains for these investments will be based on the NAV of your direct plan.