How to tackle the menace of ‘rogue’ influencers?
Mis-selling has always been an integral part of the financial services industry, from insurance agents promising that an investment in a unit-linked insurance plan will double in three years to mutual fund (MF) agents trying to sell a new fund offer of an equity MF on the premise of investors getting more units
Mis-selling has always been an integral part of the financial services industry, from insurance agents promising that an investment in a unit-linked insurance plan will double in three years to mutual fund (MF) agents trying to sell a new fund offer of an equity MF on the premise of investors getting more units.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×