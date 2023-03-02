How to tackle the menace of ‘rogue’ influencers?

Mis-selling has always been an integral part of the financial services industry, from insurance agents promising that an investment in a unit-linked insurance plan will double in three years to mutual fund (MF) agents trying to sell a new fund offer of an equity MF on the premise of investors getting more units.

Nonetheless, such mis-selling was more or less word of mouth and, given that it took time to spread and hence, hurt fewer people. This has changed over the last few years with the rise of financial influencers. Mis-selling has now turned into a broadcast with social media, from Twitter to Instagram to Telegram, being at the heart of it.

There are two major reasons why financial influencers have done well. First, their simplistic content (not simple) appeals to the audience. This can be because they perhaps realize that simplistic advice on personal finance sells the best or because they lack depth themselves. Second, the influencers talk to their audience, primarily zoomers and millennials, in a language the audience understands, on a platform of their choice (Insta reels, YouTube shorts, Twitter threads, Telegram channels and so on).

During the course of 2020 and 2021, many influencers talked up stocks and derivatives, in particular initial public offerings (IPOs) of new-age companies which made huge-losses or barely made any money. These stocks were sold at extremely high valuations. Prices have fallen since, with investors currently sitting on huge losses. Of course, many stock brokerages also did the same. But stock brokerages have always been in the business of talking up stock prices; influencers are a new trend.

Many financial influencers as well as non-financial influencers went around recommending cryptos, including standup comics who couldn’t do live shows during the pandemic. It’s 2023 now, and we know that all this hasn’t played out well.

In this scenario it has become very difficult for financial influencers to talk about the same things that they were doing over the last three years. Stock prices haven’t gone anywhere for some time. And cryptos have become like that bad dream that scares people.

Some of them are now talking about the importance of investing in real estate. The trouble is that there is no nuance in such recommendations. Investing in real estate is always a risky proposition. Builders can disappear. Projects can get delayed. Equated monthly installments (EMIs) can go up. Plus, the per unit price of buying real estate is so much higher than the per unit price of buying stocks or cryptos for that matter. So, a mistake can cost a lot more.

The other side of the coin is a comparison between investing in stocks versus investing in real estate. Long Twitter threads have been done on this, comparing what would have happened if someone had invested in stocks or MFs regularly, instead of paying an EMI towards a house.

While it’s almost always better to invest regularly in stocks or equity MFs than investing in real estate, there are quite a few advantages of owning the house that one lives in. Children have a stable environment. One doesn’t have to go about changing address proofs every time the address changes.

Any nuance makes influencers sound less confident about what they are saying by introducing complexity into the argument they are making. And that’s not good for audience engagement. Of course, individuals following such influencers end up believing in half-baked ideas and that creates problems.

Finally, the question is what can the regulator do about this? Theoretically, the first thing that needs to be ensured is that when influencers are paid to post something, they should make it clear that the post has been paid for. This is something that financial influencers have avoided doing, simply because if they say that they have been paid to post something, what they are trying to pass off as advice loses credibility.

Further, policing something like this is very difficult. Insta reels, Facebook stories and YouTube shorts can disappear. One thing that the regulator can do is to encourage investor associations to carry out education campaigns. But that’s a slow process with limited impact.

So, what’s the way out of this? There are really no clear cut solutions here. How do you define who is an influencer and who is not? How do you police and how many do you police? Can you really stop people from posting content? These are not easy questions to answer. Given this, individuals who have the necessary expertise to give right advice need to jump in and start catering to this market by talking in a language that people understand, using social media of their choice. And finally there is always caveat emptor to fall back upon.

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.