How to tackle the menace of ‘rogue’ influencers?

So, what’s the way out of this? There are really no clear cut solutions here. How do you define who is an influencer and who is not? How do you police and how many do you police? Can you really stop people from posting content? These are not easy questions to answer. Given this, individuals who have the necessary expertise to give right advice need to jump in and start catering to this market by talking in a language that people understand, using social media of their choice. And finally there is always caveat emptor to fall back upon.