How to tackle under-penetration and protection gap of insurance in India

Statistics about insurance in India don’t make for happy reading. According to the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) latest annual report, dated December 2019, the penetration of life insurance is a mere 2.74%. Not only is this well below the global average, the figure has declined from a high of 4% in 2009. There is an even more worrying statistic—even among the insured, the average sum assured is a paltry 8% of the amount that might be required to protect a family in the case of the breadwinner’s death, as per Irdai’s report.