Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  How to track your IndusInd credit card application status: A complete guide

How to track your IndusInd credit card application status: A complete guide

Toshank Bhardwaj

IndusInd credit card applicants can easily check their application status through multiple channels, including online tracking and SMS alerts. Applications may face rejections due to documentation issues or eligibility criteria, emphasizing the need for responsible credit card usage.

Credit Card: Check your IndusInd bank credit card application status in 5 quick steps; A complete overview

Credit cards are a great option to consider if you are someone who wants to maximise their savings and earn rewards on every transaction. If you have applied for an IndusInd credit card, you can easily track your application status in simple steps. Let us discuss in detail:

Steps to track IndusInd credit card application status

1. Online Tracking

  • Go to the IndusInd Bank credit card application portal.
  • Enter the required credentials:
  • Applicant tracking number or Job ID.
  • Registered mobile number or date of birth.
  • After filling the form, click on the “Submit" button to check the application status.
The status could reflect one of the following:

In progress: Your application has been received and is going through processing at this time.

Approved: It has been approved and shall be delivered shortly.

Rejected: Unfortunately the application could not qualify under this category.

Dispatched: That credit card of yours has been processed and has been dispatched for delivery.

2. SMS alerts

Post application submission, IndusInd provides updates through SMS as well on the registered mobile number. In order to ensure that you get timely updates, make sure to keep the mobile number active at all times.

3. Customer support

You can also contact IndusInd Bank’s customer care. The bank’s official website has mentioned the customer care number of the bank. Make sure to have your application reference number with you in order to provide it immediately when asked by the customer care executive.

4. Email Support

also email IndusInd Bank’s customer support team, providing your application reference number and registered details. This option is particularly useful if you prefer written communication.

5. Visit the branch

If you wish to talk to a customer executive, you can even visit your nearest IndusInd Bank branch. Make sure to have all the necessary details and documents with you for a smooth experience.

Reasons for delays or rejection of application

Incomplete documentation: If you missed to submit any required documents in the form, your application might be rejected.

Eligibility criteria not met: Your application might be rejected or face delays in approval if you failed to meet the eligibility criteria for the credit card.

Pending dues: If you have any existing unpaid dues or defaults on loans or other credit cards, you might face delays or rejection of your application.

In conclusion, credit cards are not just a luxury but have become a necessity in recent times. However, if you do not plan your finances and spending, you may eventually form a habit of credit cards which can lead you to impulsive spending. As a result, you might end up with a bill you might not be able to afford. Hence, be mindful of your spending habits so that you can avoid any future debt traps.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh
in 10 minutes!

 Apply Now