Digital transactions like UPI payments or wallet payments usually require stable internet to execute the transactions. However, people who do not have an internet and smartphones also can also transact via Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Airtel Payments Bank, Amazon Pay and others.

To transact in digital payments on various platforms, users can dial ‘*99#’, also known as the USSD service. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) had launched the USSD service in November 2012, almost four years before it launched the UPI network. These two digital payment methods have since been integrated, allowing users to make UPI transactions even without an internet connection.

Livemint decodes it for you to use the *99# service to make UPI payments without internet.

- For those who need to transact digitally without an internet or smartphone, he or she needs to register themselves on the BHIM app to create an UPI account. People need to enter their correct phone number which is linked to a bank account.

Step 2: The, dial ‘*99#’ and it will redirect you to a numbered menu with seven options, including Send Money, Receive Money, Check Balance, My Profile, Pending Requests, Transactions and UPI PIN.

Step 3: To send money, type 1 in the text field. This will allow you to carry a transaction using either your UPI ID, bank account number and IFSC code or phone number. Choose the method of your choice.

Step 4: If you choose UPI, then you will have to enter the recipient's UPI ID. If you select bank account, then you have to enter the beneficiary's account number and IFSC code. If you go for the phone number options, then you need to enter the recipient's phone number.

Step 5: Now you need to enter the amount you wish to transfer, same as any other digital transaction platform.

Step 6: Enter your UPI PIN number in the last step. Press ‘send’ to complete the transaction. You will get a confirmation will appear on your phone once the transaction is complete. You will be asked the save the beneficiary as a favourite for future transactions. Be careful, using the service will cost you a meagre fee of ₹0.50.

