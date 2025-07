MUMBAI : Since 2021, FASTag has been mandatory for all four-wheelers in India. It has become an essential part of highway travel, enabling seamless toll payments through RFID-based technology. It is linked to your vehicle’s registration number and connected to a prepaid wallet issued by an authorized bank.

Each vehicle can be associated with only one FASTag at a time, and this tag is tied directly to the issuing bank’s wallet, which holds the balance used for toll payments. If your vehicle doesn’t have a valid FASTag while crossing a toll plaza, you are required to pay double the toll fee.

Many users need to switch their FASTag from one bank to another. Mint helps you understand steps, timelines, and things to keep in mind.

Process

“Switching your bank in FASTag is simple and aligned with the National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) One Vehicle One FASTag policy. If a customer has an existing only one active FASTag from another bank, they can directly apply for a new FASTag from the bank website, app or by visiting any of our offline partner agents," said Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, chief operating officer (COO), Airtel Payments Bank.

Online:

Visit the new bank’s website or app and enter your vehicle registration number (VRN).

Go to the FASTag section, usually under products or payments.

Click on “Apply for FASTag" or “Buy FASTag".

Enter your details, VRN, mobile number and email ID (if required)

Confirm the delivery address and complete the payment.

Receive the new FASTag at your doorstep (within 3-4 working days).

Upload required images: RC, vehicle, vehicle side, and FASTag.

The new FASTag is typically activated within four hours of valid document upload.

Offline:

Visit a bank branch or an agent outlet.

An agent provides the new FASTag and uploads your details online.

You receive a verification link and log in using OTP to review details.

Confirm and make payment to activate the FASTag.

“Offline issuance of FASTag is activated in real time. Online issuance of FASTag is delivered within four days. Turnaround time depends on the location; however, the bank always tries to keep it to a minimum. Activation happens within four hours of valid document upload," added Ananthanarayanan.

Things to keep in mind

“Users must ensure that their existing FASTag is neither ‘low on balance’ nor in a ‘hotlisted’ status, as applications in such cases will be rejected in accordance with NPCI norms," said Ritesh Raj Saxena, head of direct banking at IndusInd Bank.

‘Low on Balance’ means the FASTag account does not have sufficient funds to cover toll charges, while ‘hotlisted’ status indicates the tag has been deactivated due to reasons such as non-compliance or suspected misuse.

In the event of rejection, the user will be informed of the valid reason and may reapply after clearing any dues or resolving the status.

Before you begin your FASTag switch, ensure your documentation is ready and accurate. You’ll need a clear copy of your vehicle’s RC, a valid ID proof, address proof, and a passport-sized photograph.

“To ensure a smooth process,double-check that your vehicle number is accurate. Upload clear, high-quality images of your RC and vehicle documents. Carefully review all information before submission to avoid delays or rejection," said Ananthanarayanan.

The old FASTag is deactivated automatically within 15 days once the new one is mapped in NPCI records.

After a new FASTag is successfully issued, it’s important to settle any dues or refunds with your previous bank. Saxena recommended: “Users are advised to follow up with their previous issuer bank to claim refunds or settle any outstanding balances."