How to transfer or withdraw private pension plans from the UK, US
Aprajita Sharma 5 min read 23 May 2024, 11:54 AM IST
- One cannot access pension funds before the retirement age in the UK
- In the US, it has to be withdrawn or held until the retirement age
Several Indians working abroad contribute to private pension plans provided by employers such as 401(k) in the US. What happens to the same when they decide to return to India? They have a choice whether to hold it in the same country till retirement, transfer it to the home country, or simply withdraw it prematurely. The rules vary by country. Mint takes a closer look at the rules in the UK and the US.
