How to transfer PF funds to a new account

Also, please note that as per the provisions of the EPF scheme, post cessation of employment, a member may withdraw the EPF accumulations from the fund if he is not employed at any other establishment (to which the provision of EPF Act is applicable), in the preceding two months from the date on which the application for withdrawal is made. However, since you have already started the new employment, you shall anyway not be eligible to withdraw the PF accumulation and you may get the PF accumulations transferred under the new employer.