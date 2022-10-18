How to transfer shares after a family member's death: 4 scenarios

The other relatively simple case is where a demat account has a single holder who has passed away, or the account is jointly held and all the account holders have passed away, and two nominees, say D and E have been specified for this account. You can have one nominee and go up to a maximum of three. In this case, D and E will have to submit the same documents as submitted by the surviving account holders under Scenario 1 and a similar process follows. They have to submit a transmission request form along with the death certificate of the deceased account holders, their KYC documents along with their bank-attested signature verification, and cancelled cheques with their names on them or recent (not more than 3 months’ old) bank statements. They also have to provide a duly stamped and attested CMR of a joint demat account in their names (in the same order of sequence as nominees).