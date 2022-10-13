How to transfer shares from a demat account to another6 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 10:39 PM IST
- It’s still an offline process for many brokers and banks, requiring submission of physical DIS
Do you want to move your shares from one demat account to another? Or, transfer shares to a family member or friend? Then, be prepared to make a few visits to your stock broker or bank. In this age of online transactions, transferring shares between demat accounts still remains a physical or offline process for many.