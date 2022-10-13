How to transfer shares from a demat account to another

There are two types of share transfers. The first is closure-cum-transfer, wherein you close the old account and transfer all its holdings to a new demat account. Second is just a partial transfer, where the old account remains active. In case of closure-cum-transfer, the process can be done via physical mode only except for where the broker facilitates it online. CDSL Easiest does not have provision for closure-cum-transfer requests. Also, unlike in the case of transfer of shares, where the source and the target demat accounts can belong to different individuals, closure-cum-transfer can be done only between two demat accounts belonging to the same person (single or same joint account holders).