How to transfer shares from one demat account to another? Here's a step-by-step guide
Transferring shares from one demat account to another is an important feature used by multiple investors. Here are the advantages as well as the online and offline process for making the transfer.
Once you've established a demat account, it's important to explore its various functions beyond merely holding shares and securities. One such critical function is the ability to transfer shares to another demat account seamlessly. This feature not only facilitates the consolidation of shares but also simplifies the shareholder's ability to manage and monitor their entire portfolio effectively.