How to transfer shares to a nominee in ICICI Direct demat account? Step-by-step guide

When an ICICI Direct demat account holder passes away then transferring shares to the registered nominee helps in a seamless and legally compliant transition of assets. Now to facilitate the same, the share transfer process is streamlined by ICICI Direct, provided documentation is in order.
Transferring of shares to a nominee helps in avoiding legal delays, succession disputes and the need to obtain a court issued succession certificate. In case a nominee is registered with ICICI Direct then they become the rightful transferee of the deceased’s securities, enabling direct access to demat stock portfolio and holdings.
Check out the step by step guide to help nominees navigate the process efficiently.
The nominee has to submit the following essential documents for initiating the transfer:
Note: The list of documents listed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated list of documents required refer to the official website of ICICI Direct and reach out to the respective customer service team of the brokerage firm.
All the relevant documents must be submitted either at the ICICI Direct depository participant office or an ICICI Bank branch. For more details on the same first refer to the official website of ICICI Direct and speak to their customer service team.
Post verification, shares are transferred directly to the nominee’s demat account. Furthermore, any errors such as signature mismatches or missing documents will result in delaying the process and will require resubmission.
You can seek help, keep yourself updated and track progress from the following channels:
|Requirement
|Description
|Nominee registered
|Online or through physical form
|Transmission form
|Filled and signed by nominee
|Death certificate
|Attested copy required
|PAN & ID proof
|Self-attested nominee documents
|CML (if external DP)
|With DP stamp and signature
|Indemnity (if applicable)
|Only for old accounts or unregistered nominees
Hence, transferring shares to a legitimate nominee in an ICICI Direct demat account ensures smooth, dispute free and seamless asset transfer after the death of the account holder.
ICICI Direct provides a simple and structured step by step process with clear documentation and digital support to help nominees complete the transfer effectively.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this guide is for general awareness only and may be subject to change. For the latest and most accurate details, nominees are advised to refer to the official ICICI Direct website or contact their customer support.
