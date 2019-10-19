Have you relocated or shifted to a new house? Are you planning to transfer your bank account? Now, transferring your State Bank of India (SBI) account to another branch has become easier. Earlier, you had to fill up an account transfer form and submit application along with mentioning the reason for the transfer. You also needed an ID proof, in case the bank official wanted to verify the account holder. All this was so cumbersome that people tried to avoid it, postponing it for months. Now you can transfer your SBI savings account online, from one branch to another.

Here is a step-by-step guide to transfer your SBI account from one branch to another online

1) Log in to SBI's official website 'www.onlinesbi.com'.

2) Select 'personal banking' with your username and password.

3) Now, click on 'e-services' tab on the top menu bar.

4) After that click on 'Transfer of savings account'.

5) Now, select the account you wish to transfer. If you have only one bank account under your CIF (Customer Information File), then it will be selected by default.

6) Now, you need to enter the branch code you wish to transfer the account to. Read and accept the terms and condition and click on 'Submit'.

7) Verify all your account transfer details with the existing branch code and the new branch code. And, then click on 'Confirm'.

8) Once you confirm the details an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

9) Input the OTP and click on 'confirm'.

10) Now, a message will be displayed which reads as 'Your branch transfer request has been successfully registered'.

Online transfer of SBI account is only possible if your account is KYC compliant and your mobile number is registered with the bank.