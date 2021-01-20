NEW DELHI: The transfer of insurance policy of a two-wheeler happens a when one person sells his vehicle to another. Transferring the policy is especially important because if not done following the sale of the two-wheeler, the insurer can decline a claim in case of a road mishap. This is because the policy does not mention the name of the new owner.

How to transfer your two-wheeler insurance policy?

To transfer two-wheeler insurance, one needs to follow these four simple steps:

Step 1: You must apply for the transfer of two-wheeler insurance policy within 15 days of transferring ownership of your two-wheeler.

Step 2: Get all documents required to transfer your two-wheeler insurance. For instance, you need to have the Registration Certificate (RC) of your two-wheeler, ownership transfer papers, existing insurance policy.

Step 3: For Know Your Customer (KYC), you can submit a copy of your Aadhar card, driver’s license, etc. Both the seller and owner are required to submit the same.

Rakesh Goyal, director, Probus Insurance, said it is a simple process where one has to apply for bike ownership transfer at Regional Transport Office (RTO). One needs to furnish an application for transfer to the insurance company along with other documents such as transferred registration certificate, Form 29 and Form 30, emission test papers, sale deed, No Objection Clause (NOC) of the seller, inspection report which is generally carried out by the insurance provider, and old policy document. "One also requires to pay some amount of transfer fee. Upon successful processing, the insurance provider will then pass the endorsement of transfer," he said.

Step 4: Once all documents are submitted, the insurance policy will get transferred to the new owner.

What will happen to your No Claims Bonus?

No Claim Bonus (NCB) is defined as a discount on premium given to the policyholder for not making a claim during the policy year.

While transferring your bike insurance policy, make sure to submit the NCB certificate to your insurer to avail of a discount on your insurance premium for the new two-wheeler.

"NCB of a policyholder remains with him and he cannot transfer his NCB to the person he is selling his bike. However, NCB is transferable from policyholder’s old vehicle to a new vehicle. But the vehicle needs to be of the same class i.e., NCB cannot be transferred from a bike to a four-wheeler," said Goyal.

