How to transfer your two-wheeler insurance policy?

Rakesh Goyal, director, Probus Insurance, said it is a simple process where one has to apply for bike ownership transfer at Regional Transport Office (RTO). One needs to furnish an application for transfer to the insurance company along with other documents such as transferred registration certificate, Form 29 and Form 30, emission test papers, sale deed, No Objection Clause (NOC) of the seller, inspection report which is generally carried out by the insurance provider, and old policy document. "One also requires to pay some amount of transfer fee. Upon successful processing, the insurance provider will then pass the endorsement of transfer," he said.