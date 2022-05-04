How to tread without fear as an angel investor

Convertibles, which are typically debt that will convert to equity after a certain period or on some conditions, are a more common instrument for investment as they provide flexibility in structuring the transaction. For example, valuation need not be fixed and can be deferred to the next funding round, when there is possibly more clarity on revenue and profits. Also, they can be simple to execute quickly. Equity has the highest risk and if the startup does well, it has the potential to offer the highest return. Convertibles are next in both risk and return. That said, even within a sector or stage, there are a lot of company-specific factors to consider. So, ideally, invest in a portfolio to reduce overall risks.