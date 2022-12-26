Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  How to treat tax refund received on refiling

How to treat tax refund received on refiling

Ask Mint Money
2 min read . 10:05 PM ISTParizad Sirwalla
How to treat tax refund received on refiling

Considering that the refund amount, as determined in the intimation issued under section 143(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 is already duly received, no action should currently be required from your end.

While filing the income tax return (ITR) for AY 2022-23, my son wrongly mentioned deduction of TDS by bank for the year 2020 instead of 2021 while seeking a refund of 27,873. Thereafter, my son filed a revised ITR u/s 139(5) and received this refund. However, the income tax website now shows the following:

While filing the income tax return (ITR) for AY 2022-23, my son wrongly mentioned deduction of TDS by bank for the year 2020 instead of 2021 while seeking a refund of 27,873. Thereafter, my son filed a revised ITR u/s 139(5) and received this refund. However, the income tax website now shows the following:

1)Refund of 18,845 awaited.

1)Refund of 18,845 awaited.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

2)On the intimation u/s143(1) for revised return, the income tax department has mentioned a refund of 27,873 (which he got in his account). At the end of the ITR, it is showing amounts of 19,036 and 27,873, respectively.

Separately, the NSDL website is mentioning TDS on interest.

What does all this mean and what should my son do?

—Name withheld on request

Based on the information provided, it is understood that your son has received the income tax refund of 27,873 after filing the revised return of income for AY 2022-23.

Considering that the refund amount, as determined in the intimation issued under section 143(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 is already duly received, no action should currently be required from your son’s end.

In the absence of access to the intimation issued by the tax authorities, it is not possible to comment on the numbers appearing in the said intimation or the refund awaited details appearing on your income tax portal. However, in case your son has received any interest on the tax refund from the tax authorities, he should include this income while filing the tax return for FY 2022-23.

He may reconcile the amount of TDS deducted by the tax authorities on this interest, through his Form 26AS, AIS and TIS (which can be downloaded from the income tax website) for FY 2022-23 and claim such TDS credit while filing his tax return for the said FY.

Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services tax, KPMG in India.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP