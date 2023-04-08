How to tweak your mutual funds portfolio after interest rate pause — explained

On RBI policy meeting outcome for mutual funds, Puneet Pal, Head-Fixed Income at PGIM India Mutual Fund said, "The market was divided going into the policy with the swaps market pricing in a 50% probability of a pause. Bond yields had also come down in the last couple of days and thus the pause decision had a relatively muted impact on the market with the yield curve steepening as the 5yr G-sec yield came down by 13 bps and the 10yr yield was down by 6bps. Going ahead, the market will focus on RBI’s liquidity management and global yield movements. Supply pressure can negate any meaningful downside in yields and we expect the benchmark 10yr bond to trade in a broad range of 7.00% to 7.40% and the steepening bias to continue over the next one quarter."

