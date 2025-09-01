How to use a premium credit card wisely? 4 smart tips for maximum benefits

Premium credit cards provide affluent users with an elevated spending experience with exclusive benefits. Still, such products and services can deliver real value only when users use these credit cards smartly and strategically.

In the nation’s rapidly growing financial services sector, understanding how to leverage these credit cards can boost rewards, perks, and ensure that costs are managed efficiently.

Below are four smart ways premium credit card users can use their cards effectively:

1. Optimize rewards across categories Premium credit cards often come with accelerated reward points for travel, dining, and international spending. For example, the HDFC Infinia card provides users with 10x points on travel and shopping through SmartBuy.

Whereas the Axis Bank Reserve credit card also comes with lucrative rewards and points on international spends. Focusing on these categories ensures faster point accumulation, which can be redeemed and utilised for stays, flights, or merchandise later on. These features cumulatively help in boosting the card’s true value and trustworthiness.

2. Maximise travel privileges Unlimited domestic and international airport lounge access is a common feature across cards such as Axis Bank Burgundy Private and Yes Private Credit Cards. Many also include travel partners, loyalty memberships, and insurance benefits. Credit card users who travel a lot can prioritise these perks to comfortably enjoy savings of funds on journeys.

3. Use concierge services and exclusive access Concierge services are provided by several premium credit cards. These services assist with reservations, event tickets, golf tee times, and even gift sourcing, boosting lifestyle convenience. Credit cards like ICICI Emeralde Private Metal provide premium dining and club memberships that assist in elevating experiences beyond simple spending. These services should be used extensively by premium credit card users, and if there are doubts, then these doubts should be resolved after proper consultation with the designated customer support team.

4. Manage fees and spends strategically Annual fees for top-of-the-line premium credit cards can range from ₹10,000 to as high as ₹50,000 or more. Users can often earn these charges back through rewards, points, and associated benefits if they meet spending threshold requirements.

Also Read | Scheme offering UPI-linked credit cards to street vendors gets extension

For example, Axis Bank Reserve cardholders get renewable fee waivers on meeting annual spending targets. Monitoring spending to unlock milestones, bonuses, and fee waivers is extremely important.

Popular premium credit cards 2025

Card name Joining fee (Rs) Key benefits HDFC Infinia 12,500 + taxes Unlimited lounge access, 10x rewards, Club Marriott membership Axis Reserve Credit Card 50,000 + taxes Reward rate of 3% on domestic spends and 6% on international spends. Unlimited airport lounge access, along with 12 free guest visits ICICI Bank Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card 12,499 + taxes Complimentary memberships to Taj Epicure, EazyDiner Prime, and Priority Pass Program. 6 reward points per Rs. 100 spent. Unlimited access to golf lessons. American Express Platinum Credit Card 66,000 + taxes Stay vouchers worth Rs. 45,000 from Taj, SeleQtions, and Vivanta Hotels as joining benefit. Multiple hotel memberships. HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card 10,000 + taxes 5X reward points on every Rs. 150 spent across all categories. 10X reward points on SmartBuy spends

Source: Paisabazaar

Note: Premium credit cards come with high annual fees but offer significant lifestyle, travel, and reward benefits when used strategically. Always compare features through the official websites, calculate real savings, and align card choice with your spending habits before applying.

Using a premium credit card wisely comes down to balance, paying attention to fees, maximizing rewards, and taking full advantage of the lifestyle benefits on offer. When used with discipline, these cards can genuinely enhance both financial flexibility and everyday experiences.

At the same time, it’s important to remember the pitfalls of credit card usage. Overspending, high interest rates, hidden charges, and late payment fees can quickly undo the benefits.

Also Read | These 5 popular lifestyle credit cards offer cashbacks galore. Check list here

Mismanagement can even harm your credit score and make future loans harder to secure. In short, a premium credit card can be a powerful financial tool, but only if you use it responsibly.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.