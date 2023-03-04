How to use behavioral nudges to increase retirement savings

But all this flexibility comes with a catch: People will require additional guidance to take advantage it. In the 21st century, household finance has become incredibly complicated, which is why it’s so important to see the big picture when making financial decisions. Just look at the benefits decisions faced by new employees: They often have to make a dozen or so critical choices, from picking a dental plan to selecting a retirement savings rate. Making the right choice requires considering these options holistically, and not in isolation.