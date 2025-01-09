Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions hit a record high of 16.73 billion in December 2024, a rise of 8 per cent from November data with 15.48 billion transactions, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
With the rising popularity of UPI, credit card users are now opting for digital payments to make purchases. Using a credit card to make UPI payments is easy and hassle-free. Check out how you can use credit cards for UPI payments.
Currently, the NPCI permits only RuPay credit cards to be linked to UPI apps. Visa and Mastercard networks cannot be linked to UPI.
The NPCI allows 22 banks to link RuPay Credit Cards to UPI. The banks are Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, BOB Financial Services Ltd, Yes Bank, SBI Cards, ICICI Bank, AU SFB, IDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, CSB, SBM Bank, Federal Bank, Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd, RBL, Utkarsh SFB, City Union Bank, and ESAF Small Finance Bank.
Currently the users can link their RuPay Credit Card on the mentioned UPI Apps: BHIM, PhonePe, GPay, PayZapp, GoKIWI, Slice, Paytm, MobiKwik, BHIM PNB, Canara Ai1, Groww, Cred, ICICIiMobile, Jupiter, Samsung Wallet, Navi, Sriram Finance, FreeCharge, Amazon Pay, Fino Pay, Niyo Global, YesPay Next, Jio Finance, Union Bank of India (Vyom), Tata Neu, Flipkart, Bajaj Finance Ltd., PNB one, BoB World UPI, BHIM AU, Aditya Birla Capital Digital (ABCD), FamApp, IDFC First, POPClub, Freo, SalarySe, Supermoney, BharatPe, KreditPe, Airtel Thanks, OneCard, Genwise, INDMoney, and Kotak811.
In conclusion, UPI has become one of the most commonly used modes of payment among users due to its ease of use. It is fairly easy to link UPI with your credit card to make payments. However, with the ease of use, credit card users must not go overboard with expenses.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
