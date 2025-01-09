Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions hit a record high of 16.73 billion in December 2024, a rise of 8 per cent from November data with 15.48 billion transactions, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

With the rising popularity of UPI, credit card users are now opting for digital payments to make purchases. Using a credit card to make UPI payments is easy and hassle-free. Check out how you can use credit cards for UPI payments.

How to link credit card with UPI Download the app: If you are using UPI for the first time, installing Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) will be the first step towards using your credit cards to make digital payments. Link credit card with UPI: To add your credit card to a UPI-enabled credit card, open the UPI app and go to the ‘add payment method’ section. Choose the credit card option and add details such as the credit card number, CVV, and expiry date mentioned in your card. After adding the card details, you will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered phone number. Make a UPI ID: After linking your credit card account, create a UPI ID with your credit card. A UPI ID is a unique number that is a combination of numbers, letters and symbols. This ID linked to your bank account will help you pay and receive money through UPI. To check your UPI ID, go to the profile section in the app and select ‘UPI ID’.

How to make credit card payments using a UPI-enabled app? To make UPI payments through credit cards, scan a QR code or select options such as ‘pay phone number’ or ‘pay contacts’, enter your UPI ID, or select related payment options on your app. You can also opt for ‘self-transfer,’ which allows you to transfer money from one account to another. Once the app verifies the QR code, phone number or contact number, enter the amount to be transferred. After entering the amount to be transferred, select the credit card to make payments. Enter the PIN, and your transaction will be processed, and the payment will be completed.

Currently, the NPCI permits only RuPay credit cards to be linked to UPI apps. Visa and Mastercard networks cannot be linked to UPI.

Which banks can link Rupay credit cards with UPI? The NPCI allows 22 banks to link RuPay Credit Cards to UPI. The banks are Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, BOB Financial Services Ltd, Yes Bank, SBI Cards, ICICI Bank, AU SFB, IDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, CSB, SBM Bank, Federal Bank, Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd, RBL, Utkarsh SFB, City Union Bank, and ESAF Small Finance Bank.

Which apps can link RuPay credit cards with UPI? Currently the users can link their RuPay Credit Card on the mentioned UPI Apps: BHIM, PhonePe, GPay, PayZapp, GoKIWI, Slice, Paytm, MobiKwik, BHIM PNB, Canara Ai1, Groww, Cred, ICICIiMobile, Jupiter, Samsung Wallet, Navi, Sriram Finance, FreeCharge, Amazon Pay, Fino Pay, Niyo Global, YesPay Next, Jio Finance, Union Bank of India (Vyom), Tata Neu, Flipkart, Bajaj Finance Ltd., PNB one, BoB World UPI, BHIM AU, Aditya Birla Capital Digital (ABCD), FamApp, IDFC First, POPClub, Freo, SalarySe, Supermoney, BharatPe, KreditPe, Airtel Thanks, OneCard, Genwise, INDMoney, and Kotak811.

Advantages of using UPI for credit card payments Immediate transfer of money. No additional fees to make UPI payments. There is no need for credit card account details for every transaction. UPI is another way of ensuring contactless payments through a credit card. Some tips to make UPI payments through credit cards UPI offers convenience to make payments. Users should not go overboard and use a card beyond its credit limit. Use UPI apps recognised by NPCI to make credit card payments. Install apps from official app stores of Android and iOS systems. UPI users must set strong PINs to protect personal information, avoid financial fraud, and ensure secure transactions. In conclusion, UPI has become one of the most commonly used modes of payment among users due to its ease of use. It is fairly easy to link UPI with your credit card to make payments. However, with the ease of use, credit card users must not go overboard with expenses.