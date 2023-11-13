How to use employer health policy for childbirth expenses

Group health insurance policies offered by employers come with a sub-limit for maternity delivery claims. Further, there will be separate sub-limits for normal and caesarean (C-section) deliveries. So, the amount you would be eligible as an employee for childbirth expenses would depend on the type of delivery and the sub-limit offered by the policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If both the husband and wife have separate health insurance policies from their respective employers, both can claim maternity expenses from their policies. The combined sub-limits of the two policies will become the total sum assured. The maximum claim allowed will be on the actual expenses borne by the parents. In a scenario, where the total expenses have already been claimed in one policy, separate claims cannot be made from the other policy.

Usually, it is difficult to make two cashless claims at the same time. So, parents can opt for cashless claim in one policy and make a reimbursement claim with the second policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If both insurers are offering cashless settlement in the same hospital, use the policy with higher limits for the cashless claims. After discharge from the hospital, the remaining expenses can be claimed from the second insurer after production of necessary documents.

In some cases, the same employer insurance policy could also cover post-delivery treatment in case of any complications. But check with your employer to ensure that the newborn is enrolled in the policy.

While an employer’s health policy will cover hospitalization costs, it is advisable that parents have a separate family health policy as well. One can buy family floater policies that come with maternity benefits. Look for policies with the least waiting period and wide coverage. Then, there are also some maternity-specific plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.