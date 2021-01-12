How to use flexi and sweep-in fixed deposit facility effectively

While most banks do not have a penalty for breaking the auto-sweep FDs, the facility should be used cautiously. Shetty said, “It is better to not use the auto-sweep as your primary/expense account. This is because each time your income comes into the auto-sweep savings account, the amount over the MAB would be converted into one or more FDs. Over the month, as you pay against different expenses, the amount in the savings account gets depleted, and some of your FDs will be liquidated to move the money into the savings account. If you make withdrawals frequently from the FD, you will lose out on interest, no matter how much you put into the account. This is because the interest is calculated taking into account the number of days the FD was with the bank. So, if the FD tenor was for a year but you withdrew a sum within 45 days, then the interest applicable will only be for 45 days.