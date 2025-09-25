How to use personal loans for shopping, travel, and home renovation during festivals

Festival season is a highly anticipated period. It is primarily marked by celebrations, family gatherings, and increased household spending nationwide.

Costs soar as jubilant individuals purchase new clothes, gifts, and home decor products, along with spending funds on travelling, eating out, and family celebrations.

To meet such expenses, personal loans have emerged as a practical financial instrument. A well-planned personal loan can go a long way to ensure that festivals become memorable without disruption of long-term savings.

Why personal loans work for festivals Personal loans provide applicants with quick approval of funds. This is often done with a simple, digital process and minimal paperwork. Currently, leading financial institutions in the country provide personal loans ranging broadly between 10% to 16.5% per annum.

They cater to various repayment capacities and credit profiles. These loans generally come with a flexible repayment period spanning from 12 to 96 months. Such a feature helps borrowers a lot and provides them with the essential peace of mind required before applying for any personal loan product.

Where to use festival loans Personal loans can be used to address common financial requirements during festivals:

Cover for shopping expenses such as apparel and jewellery. Meet home reconstruction, renovation, and decoration plans. Pay for family trips and gifts for friends. Focus on meeting large expenses such as furniture and electronics. Personal loan interest rates 2025

Bank Interest rates (% per annum) HDFC Bank 9.99 onwards State Bank of India 10.05-15.05 ICICI Bank 10.60 onwards Axis Bank 9.99-21.55 Kotak Mahindra Bank 9.98 onwards

Note: The interest rates discussed above are illustrative. For the updated terms and conditions, refer to the official website of your respective bank.

Digital convenience and fast disbursal The speed and thrill of festivals require the timely availability of funds. To meet this need, leading financial institutions offer applicants the opportunity to apply for personal loans online. Many institutions provide instant personal loan approvals and disbursal within 24 hours, making personal loans the best choice for meeting last-minute festive expense requirements.

The online submission of applications, along with other essential documents such as Aadhaar, PAN card, etc., makes the borrowing process seamless while offering the borrower transparency in interest rates and processing fees. The only essential requirement is that the borrower meet the set eligibility criteria and requirements before submitting any personal loan application.

Smart borrowing tips for festival loans To maximise benefits and avoid financial strain, consider these key tips:

Carefully compare interest rates and processing charges from different lenders. Calculate EMI commitments and try not to exceed 40% of your monthly income with EMIs. Avoid being reckless and never borrow beyond your repayment potential. Do research on pre-approved loan offers for seamless sanctioning. Read the terms carefully to acknowledge loan tenures, penalties, and documentation. Points of caution Festive loans boost borrowers' confidence. They empower them to celebrate the festivities and life in general with their loved ones. Still, what becomes even more vital is to understand the hidden risks of personal loans before borrowing them.

Personal loans come with risks such as high interest rates, processing fees, hidden charges, credit score implications, and the possibility of damaging the overall credit profile if EMIs and repayment due dates are missed. That is why one should discuss with certified professionals, understand the pros and cons, and go ahead with any particular personal loan only after the same.

